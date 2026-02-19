Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After back-to-back victories, Old Dominion hits the road looking to end the regular season with a surge that will move them into better Sun Belt Tournament position.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're taking a look at ODU's two straight victories to wrap up their home slate. Now the silver and blue embarks on a three-game road trip to wrap things up, beginning at Southern Mississippi this Saturday. The Golden Eagles are just one game ahead of Old Dominion in the standings.

Jones has watched his team win three of its last four games and a big part of that success has been due to the efforts of senior big man Cal Swanton-Rodger. The forward from Calgary has scored in double figures in each of the last four outings, including a 17 point, 10 rebound effort against Georgia State this past Saturday. Swanton-Rodger is averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on the season.

Dr. Wood Selig announced his decision to retire as Old Dominion's Director of Athletics on Tuesday and sat down with WTKR News 3 to discuss his 16 years at the head of the department.

The Monarchs may have struggled this season, but their fans still showed up to support their team. ODU averaged more than 5,200 fans during the campaign, which was tops in the Sun Belt and more than one thousand ahead of Marshall, which was second in the league in attendance.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.