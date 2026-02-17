Norfolk State avenges January loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore

PRINCESS ANNE, MD (WTKR)- Never before has Maryland-Eastern Shore handed Norfolk State a regular season sweep in men's basketball. The Hawks will have to wait at least another year.

Anthony McComb III and Devon Ellis each scored 17 points, leading the Spartans to a 70-66 victory over UMES. The win avenged a January 74-70 defeat at the hands of the Hawks, improving the green and gold to 13-14, 6-4 in MEAC play. It also marked their third straight victory.

Maryland-Eastern Shore took a one-point lead with 7:06 remaining, but NSU answered with a 13-2 run and took the lead for good.

Dian Wright-Forde added 10 points off the bench for the Spartans, who climbed to fourth in the MEAC standings with the triumph on the road. Elijah Jamison eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in the second half of the win.

Robert Jones saw his team shoot 52 percent from the floor and knock down nine of its 18 three-point attempts. NSU also swiped nine steals on the night.

Norfolk State returns home Saturday to host South Carolina State. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at Echols Hall.