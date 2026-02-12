Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's a script we've seen before- Old Dominion building a sizable lead, only to see its opponent storm back and snatch victory.

Such was the case Wednesday night, when the Monarchs opened up a 17-point advantage with 17:23 remaining in the game, but Marshall chipped away and stunned ODU, 81-79. The Monarchs shot 61 percent in the first half, while the Thundering Herd came back to shoot 61 percent after the break. The silver and blue fell to 8-18, 4-9 in Sun Belt play.

LJ Thomas paced the Monarchs with 18 points, while KC Shaw added 16 points. Cal Swanton-Rodger chipped in 15 points, with 14 of them coming in the first half. The big man was limited to just 15:42 of playing time due to foul trouble. Jared Turner contributed 11 points off the bench.

Earlier in the evening, the Old Dominion women dropped a Sun Belt showdown with Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers used a 14-0 fourth quarter run to pull away. After the Monarchs closed the deficit to one, Coastal had enough to hold them off. Simaru Fields paced ODU with 14 points, while En'Dya Buford added 12 points and eight steals.

Old Dominion freshman Zacch Wiggins is making the most of his opportunities during his first collegiate season. Wiggins made his fourth career start Wednesday night and has appeared in all 26 games so far during the campaign. Wiggins hopes to follow in some family footsteps to the NBA. His brother, Aaron, is in his fifth season as a shooting guard with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

