Chesapeake's Tapp reassigned on Commanders' coaching staff

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- The Commanders will have a new-look coaching staff for the 2026 season. Some new names will take over key positions as Dan Quin's assistants, while others will undertake new responsibilities.

Chesapeake native Darryl Tapp is among those involved in the shake-up. He still has a spot on the staff, but he's being reassigned.

Tapp has been shifted to assistant defensive line coach, Dan Quinn announced Tuesday afternoon. Tapp, who ran the defensive line room as a primary assistant coach for the last two seasons, will now work under new defensive line coach Eric Henderson.

The Deep Creek product joined the Commanders prior to the 2024 campaign, after three seasons with the 49ers. His coaching career began in the college ranks at Central Michigan in 2018, with stops at Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech before making the jump to the NFL.

In what many consider a must-win season for Quinn, he promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator and hired Daronte Jones to head up the defense. Washington moved on from Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. following the conclusion of the campaign.

The Commanders are coming off a 5-12 showing in 2025, just one year after finishing 12-5 and making a run to the NFC Championship game.