Home sweet home: Monarchs return to home field after season on the road

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the first time since May 12, 2024, Old Dominion baseball will get the chance to play a game on its home field.

The Monarchs are returning to Ellmer Family Baseball Complex for this Friday's season opener against Quinnipiac and, even though the stadium is still under construction, it's good to be back on their own diamond.

"We're going to physically watch this stadium get completed as our season unfolds," said ODU head coach Chris Finwood. "We'd love it if it was done, but it's not. It's where we're at and we're going to take advantage and embrace being able to play on our field."

"It gives us a little homefield advantage," added senior outfielder Scotty Young. "We're used to it. We've played 30 games here already in the preseason, so I think it definitely gives us an advantage that we're looking forward to, but it'll be special. It's baseball, right?"

With the main grandstand still being worked on by construction crews, no fans will have access to the seats behind the plate or down the lines, at least during the first portion of the season. Old Dominion has installed temporary bleachers in left and center fields, allowing silver and blue fans to catch games. Finwood was quick to point out how helpful the university administration has been in helping the team work through everything in order to be able to play at home.

The Monarchs are coming off a 22-31 season, 15-15 in Sun Belt play. Not bad, considering the team did not have a true home game during the campaign. Only 16 of the team's 53 games were played in the 757, with those contests taking place at either Harbor Park or Hampton's War Memorial Stadium. After a year that featured plenty of miles, hotels and challenges, a closer-to-normal season awaits.

"It was difficult, both physically and mentally," Young pointed out. "A lot of travel hours. Obviously we played 40-some road games and even our home games were a 45 minute drive, so it's special to be back here and, most importantly, special for the fans."

"Although we're not going to have a full stadium or completed stadium, we will be playing at home on our field, sleeping in our own beds and having enough fans here that can cheer us on," added Finwood. "That'll be nice."

Old Dominion plays 13 of its first 15 contests on its home field, beginning this weekend against Quinnipiac. First pitch for Friday's season opener is set for 2 p.m.