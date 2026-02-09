Barry Wilburn, Super Bowl-winning star for Washington, dies in house fire: CBS

Barry Wilburn, who led the NFL in interceptions in 1987 and won a Super Bowl with Washington that same season, has died, CBS reports. He was 62.

The Commanders announced his death Sunday. CBS affiliate WREG in Memphis, Tennessee, citing the Memphis Fire Department, reported that Wilburn was the victim of a house fire early Friday. The family confirmed the circumstances to Action News 5.

Born Dec. 9, 1963, Wilburn played in college at Mississippi before being drafted by Washington in 1985. He had nine of his 20 career regular-season interceptions in 1987, playing in the same defensive backfield as Hall of Famer Darrell Green.

When Washington beat Denver 42-10 in that season's Super Bowl, Wilburn intercepted two passes in that game.