🌀Track Isaias with Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Video from WTKR & Scripps News

First Warning Forecast: Isaias bringing heavy rain and wind this weekend

After Supreme Court setback, Trump tries new path to remove Fed Gov. Lisa Cook

Cornell sexual assault accuser living in fear after threats, attorney says

Richneck shooting: New video shows aftermath of classroom attack on Abby Zwerner

Richneck shooting: Bodycam video shows aftermath of classroom attack on Abby Zwerner

Marshall Shepherd explains phenomenon driving rapidly intensifying hurricanes

Spirit Christmas expands after successful Northeast and Midwest growth

SCENE VIDEO: Up-armored Humvees spill onto Virginia interstate after tractor-trailer crash

Northampton County Schools see significant gains in reading and math scores

Talarico off trail for nearly 2 weeks as Paxton questions his whereabouts