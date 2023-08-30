Norfolk flights arriving, departing from Florida impacted by Hurricane Idalia

NORFOLK, Va. — Today, a spokesperson with Norfolk International Airport said flight cancellations and departures have yet to see a heavy impact from weather influenced by the incoming Hurricane Idalia.

Five of the six flights impacted by cancellations or delays due to weather today were either departing or arriving from Florida.

Charles Braden, associate vice president for market development at Norfolk International Airport, said two flights arriving in Norfolk were canceled today due to weather.

Weather Hurricane Idalia live blog: Outer Banks braces for impact Julia Varnier

One of those flights was scheduled to depart from Orlando, FL and the other from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Two flights scheduled to depart from Norfolk were canceled - one lifting off to Orlando, FL and the other to Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Only two flights departing from Norfolk were delayed - one heading to Orlando, FL and the other traveling to New York City, NY.

No other flights have been impacted today from the incoming hurricane.

Yesterday, Norfolk International Airport saw two departure cancellations and two flight arrival cancellations.

No flight cancellations or delays have been made in regards to tomorrow's flights.

Braden said Tampa International Airport in Florida announced this morning it is suspending all flights to or from the airport ahead of Hurricane Idalia. There is no indication to when the airport will allow arrivals and departures again.

News 3 confirmed this information on the Tampa International Airport's website.

Braden also said the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Florida, as well as the Tallahassee International Airport in Florida, announced they would be suspending flights to or from the area.

Information on the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport's website shows the majority of flights have been either canceled or delayed. Few flight departures and arrivals are up for consideration.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was expected to reopen today at 3:00 p.m. but flights will not resume until tomorrow.

Tallahassee International Airport closed yesterday at 11:00 p.m. and has not announced when it will reopen.

News 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.