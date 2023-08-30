Hurricane Idalia live blog: Outer Banks braces for impact as storm moves through Ga.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in the Gulf Coast of Florida and is now moving through Georgia.

We will be updating this article as the storm continues to move across the East Coast and into our coverage area.

Here's the breakdown:



Happening now: At 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was in Madison County, Fla., about 25 miles south of Valdosta, Ga.

Hurricane Idalia comes ashore, 'damaging' winds ongoing in Georgia

AP In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Several local residents said they planned to ride out the storm at the Cedar Inn Motel, with red roof, lower left. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The storm’s power has waned but maximum winds were recently 105 miles per hour. The track: Idalia made landfall at about 7:45 a.m. in the sparsely populated fishing spot in Florida's Big Bend as a Category 3. All coastal residents were warned to evacuate.

AP Zeke Pierce rides his paddle board down the middle of a flooded Bayshore Blvd in downtown in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Idalia made landfall at about 7:45 a.m. in the sparsely populated fishing spot in Florida's Big Bend as a Category 3. All coastal residents were warned to evacuate. Travel disruption: The storm comes ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend. Several airlines have issued waivers for those traveling near the affected areas.

In our area:

A Flood Watch has been issued through Thursday for most of NE NC.

Heavy rain is expected from Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2" to 4" are possible, 4"+ on the southern Outer Banks.

WTKR News 3

Idalia will be closest to us on Thursday, likely riding along the SC to NC coastline. Expect widespread rain in NC with scattered showers in VA.

It will be very windy with NE winds reaching 20 to 30 with gusts to 40+ mph. Winds could reach 30 to 40 with gusts to 50+ mph on the Outer Banks.

Rainfall amounts of 2” to 4” are possible in NE NC with 4” to 6” south of the Albemarle. A storm surge of 1’ to 3’ is expected on the Outer Banks.

Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the storms are expected to impact North Carolina. Families in Nags Head tell News 3 they're preparing for the ugly ahead.

Live blog

12 p.m.

Tracking Hurricane Idalia as it moves up the coast

10 a.m.