First Warning Forecast: Tropical Storm Idalia impacts

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning! Tropical Storm Idalia is moving just to the south of us today, but we are in the wet and windy portion of the system. The good news is conditions will improve in time for Labor Day weekend.

Expect widespread rain to last throughout the entire morning. Showers will start clearing out this afternoon, ending from the west to the east. By 5 PM, everyone should be dry and clouds will quickly clear out behind the rain. Heavy downpours can lead to localized flash flooding today. Northeastern North Carolina is under a Flood Watch until Midnight.

Outside of the rain, it will be very windy. Northeast winds of 20-30 MPH gusting to 45 MPH. This will bring us tidal flooding. Expect around 2 feet of inundation during the next several high tide cycles around 10 AM and 10 PM Thursday as well as 11 AM and 11 PM Friday.

Our northern Virginia communities are under a Coastal Flood Advisory until 8 PM Thursday and our coastal Virginia communities are under a Coastal Flood Warning until 2 AM Saturday.

These strong winds are also going to bring 7-10 feet breaking waves along the Atlantic coast.

After the rain and clouds clear out this evening, an area of high pressure moves in and a powerful ridge takes over control of our weather for the holiday weekend into next week. Friday through Wednesday will feature tons of sunshine.

High temperatures will gradually rise this weekend. Highs in the mid 80s Sunday rise to the low 90s on Labor Day. As the ridge breaks down, temperatures will start to cool to the mid and upper 80s for the middle of next week.

