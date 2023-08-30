North Carolina braces for high wind, rain, surges from Idalia

RODANTHE, N.C. — As News 3 tracks Hurricane Idalia along the East Coast, we're checking in in North Carolina as they prepare for some high winds, rains, surges and possibly tornadoes.

Just off of NC 12 in Rodanthe the owners of Hoy Lechon food truck closed up shop Wednesday.

"Last year there was also a storm," said Wendell, owner of Hoy Lechon. "They shut down highway 12. We got stuck."

The road was the topic of conversation for nearby business owners too.

"Pieces of the road have washed out before, but if you're a visitor you worry more about it. If it's a permanent home, you don't worry as much because you know you're here and you have things on the island," said Teresa Wolfe of Rodanthe.

Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson said closures on NC 12 are a big concern during storms since it's the way in and out of Hatteras Island, but they're ready.

"Our partners at NDDOT will have to get out there and clean it up, and they're ready to do that," said Pearson.

He said he hopes those in the area plan ahead too.

"Our residents are pretty resilient and our visitors, we have a lot of visitors out here, and we really would hope they are doing what we talked about," said Pearson.

Those things, he said, include moving cars to high ground, determining a safe location to stay if needed, and turning on alerts on your phone. Pearson added those in the area should prep ahead for three to five days, and on Hatteras Island, seven to ten.

Folks getting one last day before the storm at the beach told News 3 that they're also taking steps ahead of the storm.

"I know we're expected to have a lot of rain, a lot of wind," said Maggie Bohannon of Nags Head. "We're going to secure our outdoor furniture, make sure we put stuff inside that might get blown around. Let our neighbors know where we are."

Emergency management said another big issue right now is hazardous ocean conditions stemming from hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic and to heed red flag warnings.