School closures reported in NE North Carolina ahead of Idalia impacts

NORTH CAROLINA — Ahead of Hurricane Idalia's storm impacts, there have been reports of school closures throughout our coverage area.

We will continue to update this story as the closures and delays are being reported.

ECPPS Office of Community Schools

The office reported the following statement: "Due to the potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia, ECPPS will operate on a remote learning day tomorrow, Thursday, August 31. Our school facilities will be closed for all students and staff. Students have the option of accessing remote learning on their personal devices or continue working on assignments when they return to school. Students that do not have access to a device or internet will not be penalized."

College of The Albemarle Closed on Thursday, August 31st

Tammy W. Sawyer with College of The Albemarle released the following information:

"All College of The Albemarle (COA) campuses will be closed on Thursday, August 31, 2023. All COA classes and activities are canceled. Students will not report for in-person or web conferencing classes on Thursday. Students should check their email for additional information from their instructor(s). Employees will not report on Thursday, leave is not required due to the closure.

College of The Albemarle students and employees travel across a vast area of Northeast North Carolina and Virginia for classes, clinical training and other college-related opportunities. Based upon the anticipated weather forecast across our service area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans), and with the safety of all students and employees at the forefront, COA made the decision to close on Thursday.

A decision regarding operations for Friday will be announced as soon as possible on Thursday."