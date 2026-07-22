Jon Sham has been the director of digital media for WTKR since November 2022, where he oversees the digital operations and strategy for the website, streaming platforms, mobile app, social media and podcasts.

He previously worked for Lockheed Martin as a creative director, for The Baltimore Sun as a video reporter and social media editor, and he taught photojournalism classes at the University of Maryland College Park's Philip Merrill College of Journalism for 10 years.

Jon is also the host of WTKR's podcast, True Crime 757, which takes a deeper look at Hampton Roads true crime stories in partnership with investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh and other experts.