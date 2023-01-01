Brianna Lanham started her journey at WTKR in 2023 as a Specialty Investigative Data Producer.

Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, Brianna attended Indiana University [IU] in Bloomington and received her undergraduate degree in Journalism and a minor in Speech Language Pathology. She also received her bachelor's degree in Investigative Journalism at IU. After graduating, Brianna worked as an Investigative Digital News Producer for a station in Kansas City.

Brianna has a passion for truth, accountability, and seeking justice. Outside of work, you can find her painting, playing video games and enjoying the beach.