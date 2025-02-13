Man accused of robbing, assaulting a couple on the Tide light rail has court appearance

NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of robbing and assaulting a couple on the Tide light rail was in court Thursday.

WTKR News 3 was inside the courtroom and heard one of the alleged victims testify to what he and his girlfriend experienced that day.

Court documents say the couple was waiting at the Ingleside Tide light rail station on Dec. 27 when 32-year-old Siliverio Brown Jr. approached them and asked what items they had on them.

Brandon Beaman said he told Brown that he and his girlfriend were homeless, but he still handed Brown $5. That's when Beaman says Brown pushed him onto a bench, held a knife to his neck and asked if he had any drugs on him.

Court documents allege Brown eventually ran off with Beaman's backpack, which contained a video game system, controllers, an iPhone, $200 cash and other items.

According to the criminal complaint, a citizen contacted officers and identified Brown as the suspect after Norfolk police released surveillance footage, shown below.

It's not clear if what we see on the surveillance video above is the same attack described by Beamon and his girlfriend.

Brown is scheduled to go before a grand jury on March 5.

WTKR News 3 will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.