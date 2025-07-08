Norfolk School Board talks next steps in superintendent search on first day of retreat

NORFOLK, Va. — As of Monday, the Norfolk School Board has 154 days to choose a new superintendent after they terminated Dr. Sharon Byrdsong's contract in a vote last month. The board convened on the first day of their annual retreat to consider next steps.

In a 4-3 decision on June 11, the board voted to prematurely end Byrdsong's contract. She was appointed in 2020 and has served in the school system for 26 years.

The board now has until Dec. 9 to select someone to fill the position. Dr. James Pohl is currently serving as interim superintendent.

On Monday, they discussed having the Virginia School Boards Association head the search process. The VSBA would handle advertisement, a community input plan, initial vetting of candidates, and consulting with the board to outline desired qualifications. The board would then select finalists and conduct interviews. Its services could cost between $8,000 and $16,000.

The VSBA has led other recent searches in the Hampton Roads area, including in Newport News, Hampton and Suffolk.

The school board will reconvene Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grandy Village Learning Center to discuss the consolidation and closure of 10 Norfolk schools after facing declining enrollment.