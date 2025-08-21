News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Comets look to continue climb after turnaround

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Kendal Jefferson's first two years as Granby's head football coach have seen the program turn nearly a complete reversal.

The Comets have gone from an Eastern District doormat to contenders. After years of losing seasons, some of them winless, Granby finished 2023 with a 7-3 record and followed that up with a 9-1 regular season showing last year. Back-to-back playoff appearances were the result and now Jefferson and the program hope to take that next step after two straight first round postseason exits.

"Getting over the hump and winning the district championship," the head coach said. "That's the next stage now."

"District championship, that's the one," added senior linebacker and defensive lineman Javea Trotter. "Making it out of the first round of the playoffs."

"The end goal is state championship," senior quarterback Jimier Chinn said. "We do talk about being number one in the district, making it to the playoffs, winning a playoff game. The next step is going to states."

A handful of this year's players have experienced both the ups and the downs the Comets have gone through over the years. Some of the seniors, like Trotter, went through the team's winless 2022 campaign and now they encourage their younger teammates to embrace the moment.

"Discipline, that's where it started first," Trotter noted of the turnaround. "Staying focused. Don't take any team for granted, especially our first game."

"There's not a whole lot of them, probably about five of them," added Jefferson of his seniors who were with the team before his arrival. "They preach to the young guys all the time that it wasn't always like this, so be appreciative for what you have and keep building on it because this is part of the legacy they helped create."

Adding the next building block will require conquering a juggernaut. Maury has owned the district, region and state in recent years. That crosstown showdown is still well down the road, but even though Granby's main focus is the next opponent on their schedule, the Comets have that date circled on their calendar for when the time comes.

"We'll worry about them once that week comes," Chinn smiled. "Right now we're worried about week one."

"They know what's coming for that game, but they also know not to look past the other opponents in the district and the other teams that we have," noted Jefferson. "We have a tough schedule this year, which I did on purpose so we can be playoff ready."

That schedule might seem more difficult to the outside observer, given that Jefferson estimated he only had five to six returning starters from last season's squad, but the head coach feels his team has the tools to fire the Comets to a crown.

"Champions always try to find a way to keep a chip on their shoulder," he pointed out. "We pride ourselves on being champions. Just because we haven't won a championship yet, we know what we're building towards so that's what we expect."

Granby kicks off its 2025 schedule August 29 at Indian River.