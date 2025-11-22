Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 21

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion already has a winning season locked up and now the Monarchs have a chance to add to their strong campaign with two regular season games remaining.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the silver and blue's final road game of the regular season at Georgia Southern. ODU enters the contest on a three game winning streak and looking for win number eight of 2025. The Eagles are coming off a 45-40 win over Coastal Carolina, a victory that saw them rack up 648 total yards of offense. There are plenty of weapons Georgia Southern possesses that the Monarchs will look to contain in order to escape Statesboro triumphantly.

Rahne and company are coming off a 33-0 shutout win over Troy. We go over some key plays from that win with the head coach.

We're also playing some Ricky Rahne trivia with the man himself. Where do his college performances rank on the all-time Ivy League lists? Watch this week's show to find out.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday at 8:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk through the end of college football season.