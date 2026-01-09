Davis Jr. ignites Old Dominion for first road victory of season

CONWAY, SC (WTKR)- Robert Davis Jr. was voted Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year. Thursday night, he looked the part in Old Dominion's first road victory of the campaign.

Davis poured in a season-high 29 points and the Monarchs (5-12, 2-3) led by as many as 16 points, topping Coastal Carolina (8-9, 1-4), 70-66, to snap a four game skid and pick up their second conference victory of the season.

In a contest ODU led wire-to-wire, Mike Jones watched his squad open up an 11-point first half advantage behind 16 points from Davis. LJ Thomas's layup with 3:19 remaining in the frame gave the silver and blue a 26-15 lead, though the Chanticleers surged to cut the gap to 28-24 at halftime.

Old Dominion held a slim 40-38 lead with 15:29 left in the game, but rattled off a 9-0 run to give itself some breathing room. Davis began to heat up from deep, connecting on three triples in a two and a half minute span, helping to extend the Monarch advantage to 63-47 with 8:13 remaining.

CCU would mount a comeback attempt, using a 7-0 run late in the game to trim the score to 68-62, but the silver and blue was able to hang on for the victory.

The Monarchs crashed the glass as well as they have all season, out-rebounding the Chanticleers, 46-34, which included 14 offensive boards leading to 14 second-chance points. ODU showed off its depth with the bench outscoring the home squad, 17-6.

Davis put together his strong night by connecting on 11 of his 18 shots, including going 5-for-10 from beyond the arc. KC Shaw added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Cal Swanton-Rodger chipped in 10 points.

With the victory, Old Dominion avenged a 76-74 loss to Coastal Carolina back on December 20 at Chartway Arena. ODU only forced five turnovers in that contest and doubled that number Thursday night.

Jones and the Monarchs will continue their stretch of four straight road games Saturday afternoon at James Madison. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.