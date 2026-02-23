Lake Taylor grad Ronyell Whitaker, who played for the NFL, dies at 46

Former NFL player Ronyell Whitaker, who went to Norfolk's Lake Taylor High School and played for Virginia Tech, died on Sunday, his family shared.

Whitaker was raised in Norfolk college career with the Hokies. His professional football career began as an undrafted free agent signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, and he went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.

He ended his career in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, retiring from professional football in 2010.

Post retirement, Whitaker shared his expertise as a defensive backs coach at Chanhassen High School from 2014-18. Whitaker was also the CEO/owner of privately-owned Whitaker Group, LLC, specializing in relocation transactions and short sales since 2011, according to his family.

“While many knew him for his athletic accomplishments, those closest to him knew him best for his generous heart, unwavering loyalty and deep love for his family," says the Whitaker family. "He was a protector, a mentor and a source of strength and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him.”