Five adults, three kids displaced after house in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Five adults and three kids were in need of a place to stay after a house fire Saturday afternoon in Norfolk. They have requested help from the Red Cross.

According to Norfolk Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Sedgefield Dr. around 12:30. That's in the Greenhill Farms area of the city.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the front door of the house when they got there.

A disabled person was reported to still be in the home, according to the fire department. Firefighters got them out of the house through a back window and then they were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No information about the cause of the fire had been released Saturday afternoon.