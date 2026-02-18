'A long-term investment:' Redevelopment of two historic buildings at Fort Monroe announced

HAMPTON, Va. — A Virginia developer plans to spend $20 million to redevelop two historic buildings at Fort Monroe in Hampton.

“This is a long-term investment in the redevelopment of Fort Monroe," Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said at the announcement at the fort Wednesday.

The old hospital and the arsenal next to it are now set to house around 85 apartments.

“When we look at what is happening here, it’s an example for how you can connect today’s problems of housing affordability and lack of supply with the desire to celebrate, honor, and recognize our past," Spanberger said.

The buildings are phase two of a plan to redevelop more than a dozen buildings at the fort.

“This is a very elegant symmetry, if you will, because this is the historic village, which has always been human-centered, getting additional residences brought into it. So it fits very, very well for the infrastructure, the landscape, and the scale that you have here," Fort Monroe Authority Director Scott Martin said.

In May of 2025, News 3 toured another historic building at the fort when redevelopment of that building was announced. At the time, the developer, Edwin Gaskin, said he’s honored to be able to do the work.

At Wednesday’s announcement, he talked with News 3 about what will happen in the hospital.

“What we’ll put in there is upscale apartments. So, all new finishes, mostly all new walls, certainly all new systems, appliances," Gaskin explained.

As of Wednesday, he was hopeful the hospital and arsenal would be ready in early 2028.

The building News 3 toured in May and another building were expected to be ready in summer 2026.