Tractor-trailer crash closes all southbound lanes at Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Drivers heading south toward Virginia Beach should prepare for significant delays.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (CBBT) officials, a tractor-trailer went overboard early Sunday morning following a crash on the CBBT, prompting a full closure of southbound lanes and a large emergency response.

Officials say the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the North Channel Bridge on the southbound span, just south of Fisherman's Island. The tractor-trailer went over the west side of the bridge.

The bridge-tunnel facility sustained damage to a guardrail and curb in the crash. Maintenance crews with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel are on scene making emergency repairs.

The United States Coast Guard is assisting in the search and response efforts in the water below.

All southbound lanes are currently closed as crews respond.

Traffic is backing up in the area, and motorists are urged to consider delaying travel. Drivers should use caution if traveling near the bridge-tunnel and monitor local traffic updates.

Officials anticipate reopening southbound traffic around 8:45 a.m., though it remains unclear whether there are any reported injuries or how long the closure could ultimately last.