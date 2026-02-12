Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Nike at Virginia Beach Town Center closes with new tenant announcement coming soon

Top Stories: Thursday, February 12
Nike Town Center closes
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Nike store at Virginia Beach Town Center has officially closed and cleared its shelves.

An official with property manager Armada Hoffler confirmed the closure to News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood on Thursday.

The Nike by Virginia Beach store opened at the corner of Main Street and Town Center Drive in late 2021 with a boutique approach in mind.

The mural depicting figures running on the outside of the store is also gone.

Armada Hoffler confirms a new tenant for the space will be announced in the coming weeks.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast