Nike at Virginia Beach Town Center closes with new tenant announcement coming soon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Nike store at Virginia Beach Town Center has officially closed and cleared its shelves.

An official with property manager Armada Hoffler confirmed the closure to News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood on Thursday.

The Nike by Virginia Beach store opened at the corner of Main Street and Town Center Drive in late 2021 with a boutique approach in mind.

The mural depicting figures running on the outside of the store is also gone.

Armada Hoffler confirms a new tenant for the space will be announced in the coming weeks.