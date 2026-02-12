Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police now believe Lina Guerra, the 39-year-old woman found dead nearly a week after she was reported missing, was killed by her husband, David Varela.

Guerra’s death was ruled a homicide on Wednesday. Her family confirmed to News 3 that Guerra and Varela, 38, were married.

Guerra’s body was discovered in a residence in the 300 block of East Main Street in Norfolk on Tuesday. A neighbor confirmed Guerra and Varela lived in the Icon apartment building.

Speaking with News 3 Wednesday through a translator, Paola Ramirez, who is married to Guerra’s brother and lives in Colombia, said Varela was a jealous husband.

Ramirez told News 3’s Margaret Kavanagh that they hadn’t spoken to her since Jan. 16, which was unusual because they say she would speak to her family in South America daily.

The family said Varela told them Guerra had been arrested for shoplifting clothing and sentenced to prison for five years. They said he even sent him a picture of them together and said he was him visiting her in jail. In the picture sent to Guerra’s family by Varela, she appears to be wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Court records confirmed that Guerra was never charged with or convicted of this shoplifting crime.

In the messages shared with News 3, Varela tells Paola that he has not stopped crying and hasn’t eaten in more than a day due to his wife’s incarceration.

The family tells News 3 Guerra was the pillar of the family and beloved by so many people.

A neighbor tells us she was very kind and loved her three dogs.

They family says Varela was jealous, wouldn’t let her work, wouldn’t let her have friends, wouldn’t let her study and wouldn’t let her go out alone.

“I want to emphasize that there had been violence before from David,” Ramirez told News 3 through a translator. “He had hit her previously, but she didn’t tell us because she didn’t want to worry us. He appeared to be very religious, very calm, normal, that’s why this is so shocking; we never imagined he’d do something like this.”

Guerra’s family says she was empathetic, loving, and always worried about others.

“Lina was the pillar of our family,” Ramirez said. “She put others above herself. She was very loved and adventurous, hardworking, very humble.”

They said the couple met in Miami in 2015 when she was working as a waitress and he was the cook. He then joined the Navy.

They say the two moved to Virginia two years ago due to his military job.

The family says they are working with law enforcement and want justice for Lina.

