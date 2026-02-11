Lyft's new teen ride allows live parent tracking

Lyft has introduced a new teen ride-sharing option that allows parents to book rides for their teens ages 13-17, while tracking their location in real-time.

The ride-sharing company launched the service Monday in more than 200 locations across the United States, including Virginia.

The new feature comes as fewer teenagers are getting their driver's licenses compared to previous generations.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, only 4% of drivers were teens in 2022, representing a continued decline in teenage drivers.

"We do have evidence, there's a lot of data right now suggesting that teens are not getting their driver's license at the rate they might have been doing 10 years ago," said Mary Ann Rayment, Drive Safe Hampton Roads.

The service requires parents to have verified Lyft accounts to create teen profiles. Parents can monitor their teenager's trip progress through live location tracking.

"There is still the want for this age group to get out, socialize, see their friends, go do things and stuff, but they may not have a license or they may not have the availability of a vehicle," said Rayment. "Rideshare services can be a good alternative. Having said that, you also want to make sure that there's safe passenger behavior too."

Lyft has implemented strict safety measures for the teen service. Only drivers who meet the company's highest standards will be eligible to transport teenagers.

These drivers must pass enhanced background checks, maintain safe driving records, and have positive feedback history from previous rides.

