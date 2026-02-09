Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose holds press conference

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public School's new superintendent will hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.

The next superintendent, Dr. Jeff Rose, held previous positions in three different school districts in Georgia and Oregon, with his most recent superintendent role being with Fulton County Schools in Georgia in 2018.

The board appointed Rose in a 4 to 3 vote.

Rose recently worked for a nonprofit called Cognia, which provides accreditation, certification, assessment, and school improvement services to school divisions.

Last summer, the board fired former Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong. Since then, Dr. James Pohl has served as interim superintendent. The leadership change comes as the school board works to consolidate several school buildings over the next few years.