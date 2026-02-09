Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose holds press conference

Rose was approved for the position in a 4-3 vote
Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public School's new superintendent will hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.

Watch full: Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent holds press conference

The next superintendent, Dr. Jeff Rose, held previous positions in three different school districts in Georgia and Oregon, with his most recent superintendent role being with Fulton County Schools in Georgia in 2018.

The board appointed Rose in a 4 to 3 vote.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent

Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent

Rose recently worked for a nonprofit called Cognia, which provides accreditation, certification, assessment, and school improvement services to school divisions.

Last summer, the board fired former Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong. Since then, Dr. James Pohl has served as interim superintendent. The leadership change comes as the school board works to consolidate several school buildings over the next few years.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast