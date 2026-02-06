MacArthur Center closing in June to make way for city of Norfolk to redevelop

NORFOLK, Va. — The MacArthur Center is scheduled to close by June 30 in order for the city to redevelop the center.

This redevelopment is meant to prepare the site for its next phase by including new market-rate homes, additional hotel rooms, street-level retail and neighborhood street networks connected by open spaces.

"This vision reflects adopted downtown planning goals and the City's broader commitment to a walkable, active and connected urban core," the city wrote in a press release.

MacArthur Center has faced dwindling patronage over the years, with more and more stores leaving the once-popular downtown mall.

The Regal Cinemas, one of the last remaining anchor businesses, announced last month it would project its last film on Jan. 29.

During his 2024 State of the City address, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander outlined his vision for the future of the MacArthur complex: a 400-room hotel, high-rise apartments, a pedestrian promenade, and a new city market with indoor/outdoor space.

Violence has also plagued the mall in recent years, with a fatal shooting in 2022, a non-fatal shooting in 2020 in the parking garage, and a stabbing incident years ago.

The 1.1 million square-foot mall opened in 1999 with space for more than 100 stores and shops.