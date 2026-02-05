In the midst of NFL career, Commanders' Holmes ventures into film producing

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Many of us know Jalyn Holmes as the fierce NFL defensive end, taking the field for the Commanders on the game's biggest stages.

But the Norfolk native has a keen eye out of the spotlight and behind the camera as well. He discovered that interest in a photography class during his high school days at Lake Taylor.

"Just having that interest brought me into wanting to know more about movies and how to shoot movies and how movies are even made," Holmes recalled. "That got me wanting to go to the program out in [Los Angeles]."

The former Titan is referring to the NFL's Film and Entertainment Career Tour, which took Holmes to Hidden Empire Studios in March of 2024. It gave him and other players a behind-the-scenes look at the film industry.

"I learned the different roles and how to create a film," he remembered. "Once I went through that program, I was just intrigued to learning more."

Recently, he got the chance to put his skill set to the test. One of his neighbors shared his interest in film production and the two became friends over that common bond.

"Julian Turner, he's one of the directors, and Justin, his brother, they brought the idea to me and the rest is history."

That idea grew into Freelance, a made-for-television series that debuted during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival last week. Holmes was an associate producer on the project, providing financial support for the production and using his platform for increased promotion.

"Freelance is a comedy," he explained. "It's about our main character, Lance, and he lives with his roommates and they're all Gen-Z post grads. They're just trying to find their way in an over-saturated market of content."

It was an eye-opening experience for the NFL veteran. He was now part of a different team, applying some of what he's learned on the football field to the film set.

"There are a lot of unsung heroes that don't get all the glory on set," pointed out Holmes. "Just seeing that teamwork and that locker room-type feeling in the film industry is something that I feel like I can bring to the table."

The Lake Taylor legend is working in the present and possibly writing the playbook for his future. Holmes sees film as a possible career once his playing days are behind him and hopes to climb up the proverbial depth chart with each new endeavor.

"Eventually I see myself being a director of photography and a director myself, trying to start writing," he said. "Being in this world has shown me different avenues I can see myself going."

The next step for Holmes and his team is hoping Freelance will get picked up by a network, at which point they will continue production.