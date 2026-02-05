Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion entered Wednesday night's game as big favorites to pick up a win on its home court, but Louisiana-Monroe had other plans.

The Warhawks jumped out to an early 11 point lead and held off a handful of Monarch comeback attempts, putting ODU on the wrong end of an 85-79 upset loss at Chartway Arena. ULM entered 0-10 in the Sun Belt, 1-20 against Division I teams on the season and on a 13 game losing streak.

Jordan Battle led four Monarchs in double figures with 23 points in the loss. He added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and knocked down six three-pointers in the losing cause. KC Shaw added 16 points, with Zacch Wiggins chipping in 13 points off the bench. LJ Thomas scored 12 points.

Old Dominion fought back to tie the game several times in the second half, but never led in the affair. The Monarchs fall to 7-17, 4-8 in the Sun Belt. They'll welcome Ohio in a Sun Belt-MAC Challenge second round showdown on Saturday night in their final non-conference game. ODU fell to Miami (OH), 87-72, to open the season in the first round. The Red Hawks are currently one of just two unbeaten Division I teams remaining at 23-0.

Meanwhile, the Old Dominion women visited Louisiana and picked up its first Sun Belt road victory of the campaign, 72-61. Simaru Fields led the Monarchs with 12 points in the win. Delisha Milton-Jones saw her team take the lead midway through the first quarter and never look back as the silver and blue improved to 14-10, 6-6 in conference play.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.