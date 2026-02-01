Davis returns with TKO of Ortiz in junior welterweight debut

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- After a turbulent 2025, Keyshawn Davis got his 2026 out to a great start.

"The Businessman" claimed victory in his return to the ring Saturday night, dropping Jamaine Ortiz with a 12th round TKO in his junior welterweight debut. Davis improved to 14-0 as a professional and picked up knockout number 10.

The Norfolk native sent Ortiz to the mat in Round 11 and picked up the finish as time was running out in the final frame. It marked the first time Ortiz (20-3-1, 10 KO) has been the victim of a stoppage in his pro career.

Madison Square Garden has been good to Davis. He claimed the WBO Lightweight World Championship with a knockout of Denys Berinchyk at the venue's theater last February. Saturday night saw him take down a fighter who many considered the most challenging of his career.

After the bout, Davis called out WBO Welterweight Champion Devin Haney as his hopeful next opponent. Haney is 33-0 and has claimed world titles in three different weight divisions.