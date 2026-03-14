Christopher Newport escapes Randolph-Macon, advances to Elite Eight

ASHLAND, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport sat on a second-round NCAA Tournament exit for a year. Fast forward, and the Captains are three wins away from their second national championship in the last four seasons.

Ethan Ward's lay-up with 1:23 to play broke a 56-56 tie and proved to be the difference in CNU's 59-57 Sweet 16 win over Randolph-Macon Friday night at Crenshaw Gym. The victory moves the Captains onto the round of eight and avenges a six point loss to the Yellow Jackets suffered back in November.

The first half looked like it may pave the way for a Christopher Newport runaway triumph. The Captains opened the game on a 16-4 run and took a 35-21 lead into the half.

But John Krikorian and his group knew the Jackets would not lay down and they didn't. Randolph-Macon burst out of the break with a 19-4 run of its own and took a 40-39 advantage with 12:31 to play. The contest would prove to be a thriller the rest of the way, with neither team leading by more than three points.

Ward's late bucket still provided plenty of time for the score to fluctuate. Theo Antinori pulled the Yellow Jackets to within a point by knocking down one of two free throw attempts with nine seconds remaining. Ward responded by hitting one of two foul shots a second later, giving Randolph-Macon eight seconds to tie or win the game.

The Jackets got a look near the hoop. Amr Areikat attempted a fade-away jump shot as the final seconds ticked away, but it was off the mark, allowing the Captains to survive and advance.

Christopher Newport won the rebound battle, 36-25, and took the victory despite not hitting any three-pointers on the night. The Captains also only connected on 13 of their 23 free throws, but shot 50 percent from the floor.

Ward paced CNU with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Grassfield product Toa Hollenbeck added 13 points. Collin Hines contributed 12 points and five assists.

Christopher Newport improved to 24-5 and will face St. Thomas in the Elite Eight.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.