Kellam boys and girls soccer, Great Bridge baseball, Grassfield softball celebrate state crowns

ALDIE, VA (WTKR)- State championship Saturday could not have gone much better for teams hailing from Hampton Roads when it comes to Class 5 and Class 6, as the 757 collected four state crowns in Loudoun County.

The Class 5 girls soccer state title game at John Champe High School was a 757 showdown, pitting Floyd Kellam up against Kempsville for the fourth time this season. As has been the case the other three match-ups, the Knights posted a shutout victory. Mario Hurdle's group carried a 1-0 lead into the half and added two more in the second frame, thanks to a Gabriella Stewart penalty kick and Adelyn Breaux header off a corner kick to complete the 3-0 win. Kellam completed its perfect season at 23-0.

Marc Davis/ WTKR The Floyd Kellam girls soccer team celebrates its Class 5 state championship on June 13, 2026.

The Knights also triumphed in Class 5 boys, winning in dramatic fashion, 3-2 over Lightridge in overtime. Down 2-0 with more than half of the second half gone, Kellam connected on back-to-back goals in a 20 second span to tie the match and send it to extra time. Kevin Arellano beat the keeper in the first five-minute overtime period and that would prove to be the game-winner. The Lightning topped Kellam in last year's state title game, with the Knights avenging that defeat Saturday.

Marc Davis/ WTKR The Floyd Kellam boys soccer team celebrates its Class 5 state title on June 13, 2026.

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Also at John Champe, Great Bridge baseball found itself in an early hole in the Class 5 state championship game against Glen Allen, but fought back to tie the game at four after three innings. The Wildcats broke things open in the fourth, putting up four runs in their half of the frame and added two more in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-4 advantage. Shaun Todd's group went on for the 11-5 victory, claiming the program's first state crown since 2011. Casey Cuddyer broke his father's all-time program hit record during the contest and will end his career with 127 total hits as a Wildcat.

Marc Davis/WTKR The Great Bridge baseball team topped Glen Allen, 11-5, to win the Class 5 state championship on June 13, 2026, at John Champe High School in Loudoun County.

The Grassfield softball team claimed the Class 6 state title at Independence High School, downing James Madison, 9-6.

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