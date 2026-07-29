Norfolk's Allen hits field for first NFL training camp

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Kaytron Allen has played plenty of football throughout the course of his life, but Wednesday was a little bit different.

Allen took the field for his first NFL training camp after the Commanders selected him in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.

"It was great, just being out there with the guys, just coming back and playing football," Allen smiled. "I've been missing it and I'm just happy to be out here."

The rookie running back has been putting in the work since being drafted, taking part in rookie minicamp, OTA's and mandatory minicamp. He says everything moves a little bit faster in the NFL when compared to the college game and he's been using the offseason program to adjust.

"I had to adjust a lot," he noted. "When we got here after the draft we did little things so I kind of got prepared for the things that we're doing right now so that helped me a lot. I'm excited, I can't wait."

The former Norview star will be around some experience in the running back room. He's in the same position group as free-agent signing Rachaad White, veteran Jeremy McNichols and second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merrit. They bring valuable reps to the table that have led to knowledge and Allen is making sure to soak in as much information as he can.

"Everybody has their own skillset and their own way," he pointed out. "It's just everybody leaning on each other, helping each other, teaching each other. They're old heads so I get to learn from them and ask them questions because they've been here before."

From Norfolk to the NFL, Allen gets the chance to play at the highest level just a stone's throw from his home town and that's something he's not taking for granted.

"It's great just being close to home," he said. "It feels like home. I'm well-prepared and I'm just ready to go."

Allen is ready to go make a name for himself in the NFL. His goal is to give the burgundy and gold faithful a reason to cheer and hopes people will speak of him as a reliable player.

"He's just a great football player," Allen said of what he hopes fans will end up saying about him. "Whenever he's got the ball in his hands, everybody's got their eye on him, paying attention. They know he'll do something crazy with the ball."

Allen and the Commanders are back on the field for day two of camp Thursday at 8:30 AM.

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