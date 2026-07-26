Taylor's passing academy helps shape next generation on and off the field

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Tyrod Taylor is heading into his 16th NFL season — this time with the Green Bay Packers — but before reporting to camp, the Hampton native is investing his time in the next generation of quarterbacks.

Taylor hosted his free, invitation-only Tyrod Taylor Passing Academy at Darling Stadium, the same field where he played high school football. The event featured drills, competition, financial literacy and mental health programming.

"I wear it on my sleeve wherever I am,"Taylor said of growing up in Hampton. "It's taught me grit, it's given me a competitive mindset. It's also grounded and humbled me as well."

Taylor is suiting up for the Packers in 2026, his eighth NFL team. He reports to camp Tuesday.

"It's been a journey and I'm thankful for every second of it," he said of his NFL career. "I wouldn't change it. I know it's easier said than done but I truly believe that every experience that I've had has taught me to be a better player and more importantly a better person."

For Taylor, the academy is about passing on lessons learned over a long career.

"Being able to pour that information back into the youth, hopefully inspire or teach a young kid, maybe give them one or two things they can take with them to better their game so they can be the next person from this area to represent," noted the former Crabber.

Christopher Hagans is a rising freshman at Woodberry Forest Academy and the son of former Hampton and UVA standout QB Marques Hagans. He said the experience stood out.

"This is really special to be able to do this," pointed out Hagans. "The level of competition out here, it's a lot of fun and you get to meet a lot of new people."

Hagans echoed the mindset Taylor is working to instill in the young athletes.

"There's always room to improve and you've just got to keep your head down and keep grinding," Hagans said.

Taylor said intentionality is the core message he wants every young quarterback to take home.

"I try to move with intention as best as possible. That's the main thing that I tell these kids today is be intentional in everything that you do. Obviously it's more sports-focused today but I truly believe how you do anything is how you do everything," Taylor said.

This marks the third year of the Tyrod Taylor Passing Academy and the seventh year of Taylor's community weekend in Hampton.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.