Old Dominion and UVA renew women's basketball series

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a seven year hiatus, a women's basketball series between two of the commonwealth's storied programs is set to resume this November.

Old Dominion and Virginia both announced Wednesday that they will begin a home-and-home series this fall. The two squads will meet in Norfolk on November 15, with the Monarchs making the return trip to John Paul Jones Arena at some point during the 2027-2028 campaign.

November's showdown will mark UVA's first visit to Chartway Arena since 2018, a 73-67 Cavalier victory and one of just four wins for the Wahoos in Norfolk against ODU in 15 match-ups. The two teams last met in 2019 in Charlottesville, a 56-53 Virginia overtime victory on Christmas Eve.

Old Dominion holds the 19-16 all-time series lead against UVA dating back to their first meeting in 1973.

It will mark a new-look silver and blue squad when ODU takes the court this season. In addition to two new assistant coaches on the bench, Delisha Milton-Jones has 13 new players to work into the mix in a program that's seeking its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008. Virginia, meanwhile, is coming off a memorable run to the Sweet 16 back in March and has a new coaching staff under Aaron Roussell, who was hired during the offseason as the program's next head coach.

The Monarchs' last NCAA Tournament appearance actually included an 88-85 overtime win over UVA in 2008. Old Dominion would be eliminated the following weekend in the Sweet 16, falling to Connecticut.

ODU is coming off an 18-14 showing, 9-9 in the Sun Belt, and is hoping to take a big step in Milton-Jones's seventh season at the head of the Monarchs. The team has yet to get past the Sun Belt semifinals and is looking to snap that 18-year NCAA Tournament drought.

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