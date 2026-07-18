Maury product Johnson returns home to host free youth football camp

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Even though he spends his current days in the SEC with South Carolina, it wasn't that long ago Fred Johnson was patrolling Powhatan Field for Maury.

Among his high school memories, helping the Commodores to a state title in 2023 and, every now and then, he'll look back on those moments.

"A little bit," he said. "Not as much as you'd think, but I do kind of reminisce a little bit about my high school days and stuff like that."

"This is where Fred came from, right here in Norfolk, played all of his home games right here on Powhatan Field," recalled his father, Fred Johnson Sr. "It was only right for us to come back home and put on an event like this for our hometown guys."

That event is the first annual Fred Johnson Youth Football Camp at Powhatan Field. Saturday saw kids ages 6-14 brave the heat for the free opportunity, getting the chance to learn from one of Norfolk's own who has built himself into a household name on the gridiron.

"Just supporting the kids," Johnson said. "I know they support me a lot so using my platform to be able to support their dreams and aspirations and get them better, help them compete with some of the guys. It means a lot to me."

"I am so very proud of JayR (Fred's nickname)," added his mother, Yavone. "Words really cannot express. Sometimes we have to pinch ourselves. We knew he had the potential but just to see him come this far this young, we're happy."

"He's spending his time in his community and giving back," Maury head coach Dyrri McCain pointed out. "It's not something that he takes lightly and I'm proud of him and his family for wanting to spend their time here in their city."

Johnson is getting ready to kickoff his junior season at South Carolina, a program that's helped him grow and mature both on and off the field. Last year the linebacker was third on the Gamecocks with 61 total tackles and he's working to take that next step once the 2026 campaign rolls around.

"My goal is just to be the best linebacker in the nation," he shared. "Complete dominance all around- offense, defense, special teams. Complete dominance."

As for his high school program, Maury has continued its own dominance since Johnson's departure. The Commodores have added two more state crowns and have raised the bar for football in the commonwealth. That's no surprise to the Norfolk native.

"I definitely expected that, especially when I left," Johnson noted. "I knew there were a lot of guys left behind that would be really good so I expected that."

As for Saturday, it was all about a Maury great of the past helping potential future stars in Norfolk. He's using his platform to try and add to their football foundation and he hopes he can give them something valuable with which to walk away from the event.

"Right now you really should just have fun with it," he said. "There might be some older guys that are 13 or 14, just trust the process. Everybody's process isn't the same. Just stay the course."

"That's one thing I hope that they learn is that you can be up here, but we're all still people at the end of the day," added McCain. "That's probably the biggest thing."

"If they work hard, they can do it, too," pointed out Yavone. "They can see themselves here. They can do anything they want to do."

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