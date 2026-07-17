Rice family, Gloucester All-Stars chase Babe Ruth World Series crown

GLOUCESTER, VA (WTKR)- It's been quite the summer for the Gloucester 12U Softball All-Stars. The group has run its season all the way to the Babe Ruth World Series in Florence, Alabama.

"We knew that they had potential," assistant coach Michael Rice said. "We did not realize that this dream of making it to the Babe Ruth World Series would actually happen and for them to accomplish this, it's been incredibly fun. It's unbelievable."

"It was really fun," outfielder and shortstop Ella Marshall added. "It was like magic because I obviously knew we had the potential to make it, it's just that I never knew I would make it this far."

But make it they did, winning the Virginia State Championship to punch their World Series ticket. It's been an exciting run for the entire team, including a family together on the softball field. The assistant coach Rice is not the only member of his family with the squad. His wife, Robin, is the head coach, with their daughter, Bella, playing first base and pitching for the group.

"I wouldn't ask for it any other way," Bella smiled. "They're my parents and I love spending time with them.

"I don't know what I would do if they knew nothing about softball."

The Rices are a trio with a softball bond, but not one without adversity. Bella has lived with a heart condition since birth, navigating supraventricular tachycardia.

"When I was little, I had SVT and I had a heart ablation when I was five (years old)," recalled Bella. "It's been rough. It's gone away, but it has started to come back as I've gotten older."

"Obviously we want her to enjoy these times and being with her teammates," Mike added. "But we also want to be safe as well, so it's a little stressful."

The younger Rice plays basketball along with softball so she's no stranger to cardio, though weather and stress can spark symptoms. Some of those symptoms popped up during a game this season, but she was able to overcome them and continue as a heartbeat of her team.

"It goes super fast and it feels like I can't breath," Bella described. "At one of our tournament games, I did almost pass out on the field and they had to stop the whole game."

"Fortunately we were able to get her back into the game," remembered Michael. "We got her iced up, cooled down, heart-rate slowed. She came in and pitched and got us a save to win the game. It was a great moment."

Now Bella, her parents and the Gloucester team have the chance to author a few more great moments. Gloucester departs for Alabama next week where the squad hopes to capture one more tournament victory to cap off a memorable season.

"It would be really cool to. Not to get our hopes up, but I believe we could," Marshall said of a potential World Series title. "We'd be like the celebrities of the town."

"I try not to because I try not to get my hopes up," added Bella. "But I really hope we do because it would be amazing."

"I would be incredibly proud and impressed," Michael said. "They have it in them. They can do it, but we'll just have to see how things play out."

Gloucester opens World Series play in Alabama on Saturday, July 25.

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