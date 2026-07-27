Old Dominion men's hoops unveils non-conference schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will gear up for its Sun Belt schedule with a non-conference slate that includes no shortage of commonwealth rivals.

The Monarchs unveiled their non-conference schedule Monday afternoon, featuring seven Division I opponents from the state. ODU will travel to UVA, Virginia Tech, Norfolk State and George Mason, while hosting Longwood, Hampton and Richmond.

An exhibition game against VCU will serve as a tune-up for the campaign and the silver and blue will also host area non-Division I opponents Regent and Apprentice.

The Norfolk State match-up is a return trip from last year's showdown at Chartway Arena, a 60-57 Old Dominion victory that featured a near-sellout crowd and plenty of energy in the building. This will mark the first match-up in the series on the Spartans' campus with full capacity permitted in the stands since the 1972-1973 season. They did meet at Echols Hall during the COVID-19-altered 2020-2021 campaign, where a very limited capacity was permitted.

The match-up with UVA in Charlottesville will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the 2012-2013 slate, a 63-61 upset victory for the Monarchs at the Richmond Coliseum. The silver and blue last faced Virginia Tech during the 2021-2022 campaign and will resume that rivalry in Blacksburg this year.

ODU tips off its 2026-2027 season November 2 at home against Western Michigan.

The full Old Dominion non-conference schedule is below:

October 17- vs. VCU (exhibition)

November 2- vs. Western Michigan (MAC-Sun Belt Challenge)

November 4- vs. Regent

November 7- @ Bucknell

November 11- @ Norfolk State

November 14- vs. Longwood

November 17- @ Virginia

November 24- vs. Hampton

November 27- @ Virginia Tech

December 1- vs. Drexel

December 5- vs. Richmond

December 12- @ George Mason

December 22- vs. Apprentice School

December 28- vs. Charleston Southern

February 6- @ TBD MAC Opponent (MAC-Sun Belt Challenge)

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