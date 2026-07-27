News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Maury's Dyrri McCain

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The 2026 high school football season is just around the corner and WTKR News 3 is getting you ready for kickoff.

We're debuting a new podcast series, the News 3 Coaches Corner, to get the head coaches' thoughts on their upcoming seasons and beyond. We'll even get a look at some of the coaches beyond football.

Maury's Dyrri McCain stopped by the studio to kick off the series. His Commodores are coming off a third consecutive state title in 2025 and hit the field looking for a four-peat this fall. McCain discusses the program's ability to sustain success, quarterback Domo Everette, some new names we'll be saying on Friday nights and creating a championship mentality.

Also covered:

If McCain could match-up against one program, which would it be?

Why the head coach still laces up the cleats and hits the field for practice with his team.

To which TV/movie football coaches would he compare himself?

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