WBO: Davis declines purse split, will not participate in bout against Devin Haney

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WTKR)- Efforts to finalize a fight between Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis and WBO welterweight world champion Devin Haney hit a wall on Friday.

The WBO announced that Davis has officially declined the purse split and will not participate in the fight.

Top Rank, which represents Davis, won the rights to promote the fight with a $8.55 million purse bid Thursday. As the reigning champion, Haney was slated to receive 75 percent of the purse- about $6.41 million, with Davis receiving the remaining 25 percent, equaling $2.14 million.

Davis's legal representative contacted the WBO on his client's behalf Friday notifying the organization that Davis was declining the terms, according to the WBO's statement.

Official Statement 🚨



The WBO has received formal written notice that Keyshawn Davis has declined the purse bid adjudication and will not participate in the ordered championship contest against Devin Haney. The matter will now be referred to the WBO Championship Committee and… pic.twitter.com/Mqm8l8wCGF — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) July 31, 2026

Haney (33-0, 15 KO) claimed the world championship in November with a victory over Brian Norman Jr., the third weight class in which he's claimed the title. He previously claimed world championships in the lightweight and junior welterweight divisions.

Davis improved to 15-0 in May with a unanimous decision victory over Nahir Albright in Norfolk. He has 10 knockouts to his name.

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