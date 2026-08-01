Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WBO: Davis declines purse split, will not participate in bout against Devin Haney

DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg
Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.
DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg
Posted

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WTKR)- Efforts to finalize a fight between Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis and WBO welterweight world champion Devin Haney hit a wall on Friday.

The WBO announced that Davis has officially declined the purse split and will not participate in the fight.

Top Rank, which represents Davis, won the rights to promote the fight with a $8.55 million purse bid Thursday. As the reigning champion, Haney was slated to receive 75 percent of the purse- about $6.41 million, with Davis receiving the remaining 25 percent, equaling $2.14 million.

Davis's legal representative contacted the WBO on his client's behalf Friday notifying the organization that Davis was declining the terms, according to the WBO's statement.

Haney (33-0, 15 KO) claimed the world championship in November with a victory over Brian Norman Jr., the third weight class in which he's claimed the title. He previously claimed world championships in the lightweight and junior welterweight divisions.

Davis improved to 15-0 in May with a unanimous decision victory over Nahir Albright in Norfolk. He has 10 knockouts to his name.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

True Crime 757 Podcast