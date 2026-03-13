Norfolk State women set up MEAC title showdown against Howard with semifinal win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- They may have a new coach and a number of new contributors on the roster, but Jermaine Woods has always said Norfolk State's championship standard hasn't change.

The Spartans backed that up Friday, getting back to the MEAC championship game with a 60-51 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore in the conference semifinals. The win improved NSU to 18-13.

"I appreciate them for just staying with it," the head coach Woods said after the victory. "It started off rocky and I just told everybody 'it's not going to look like last year, but we'll be back in the championship game.' I've been telling you guys that and now we're back in the championship game."

Early on it looked as though the Hawks may have Norfolk State's number. Maryland-Eastern Shore opened up a 14-5 lead with 1:58 remaining in the opening frame. But the green and gold chipped away. Cire Worley's three-pointer with 3:06 left in the first half gave the Spartans their first lead of the game and they took a 31-25 advantage into halftime.

NSU started the third quarter off a little slow and UMES was able to tie the game on a couple occasions, but Woods's team never gave the lead back to the Hawks and took a 42-36 lead into the final quarter. That's where the green and gold took control, swelling their advantage to as many as 12 points and went on for the win.

Jasha Clinton scored 19 points to lead Norfolk State, while Worley, a Coppin State transfer who played for Woods last season, chipped in 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

"It means a lot to me," Clinton said of reaching the title game. "I'm just proud I even get to get this far with this team and the coaching staff and let my daughter see me get this far."

The victory sets up a rematch with top-seeded Howard, which swept the Spartans during the regular season. The Bison denied Norfolk State a MEAC regular season crown last Thursday, winning at Echols Hall in the regular season finale. Now the green and gold look to return the favor with a tournament crown.

Norfolk State will seek its fourth consecutive MEAC Tournament title Saturday against the Bison. The two teams tip off at 4 p.m.

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