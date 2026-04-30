LA Sparks to retire number of ODU head coach Milton-Jones

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion head women's basketball coach Delisha Milton-Jones put together a memorable playing career before joining the coaching ranks. Now one of her former teams will etch her name into immortality.

Milton-Jones will have her No. 8 retired by the Los Angeles Sparks, with whom she enjoyed an 11-year tenure as a player. The ceremony will take place at halftime of the team's game against the New York Liberty on July 28.

The Sparks selected Milton-Jones with the fourth pick of the 1999 WNBA Draft and she went on to help them to back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002. In 344 games with Los Angeles, she averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. She was a three-time WNBA All-Star, twice in a Sparks uniform.

During her WNBA career, Milton-Jones ranks fourth all-time in games played, seventh in team wins, eighth in minutes, 12th in steals, 14th in rebounds and 22nd in scoring. She is a 2022 inductee of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. The lead Monarch has been an assistant coach for a handful of Team USA groups that have won gold medals in international competition.

Milton-Jones began as Old Dominion's head coach ahead of the 2020-2021 season. During her time at the head of the silver and blue, she's compiled a 104-62 record and led the Monarchs to three consecutive 20-plus win seasons from 2021-2024. This past season saw ODU finish 18-14, 9-9 in Sun Belt play, and fall in its first conference tournament game.

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