Deep Creek product Jones getting NFL shot with Commanders

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- The 757 has always been the football home for Jalen Jones. His first shot to make an NFL roster won't take him too far away.

Jones has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Washington Commanders. He'll look to make a good first impression during the team's rookie minicamp in Ashburn May 8-10.

The Chesapeake native just wrapped up a stellar college career at William & Mary, capping off his tenure with the Tribe ranked second in program history with 51 passes defended. He also has eight career interceptions to his name and was recognized as an All-American by five different outlets as a senior. He was also an All-American as a junior.

Jones was a standout defensive back and wide receiver at Deep Creek during his high school days. He tallied nine picks and took two back for touchdowns during his time in a Hornet uniform.

The cornerback won't be the only 757 product in Commanders' rookie minicamp. Former Norview star Kaytron Allen was a sixth-round draft pick by Washington and will also be in attendance.

Jones will look to join Charles Grant (Raiders), Nate Lynn (Titans), Bill Murray (Colts), Luke Rhodes (Colts), Colby Sorsdal (Lions) and Owen Wright (Buccaneers) on NFL rosters.

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