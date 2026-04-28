Virginia Sports Hall of Fame welcomes new class

HENRICO, VA (WTKR)- The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame welcomed its newest class on Saturday which included a national championship college basketball coach and a player who revolutionized the quarterback position.

Inductees included coaches Tony Bennett and Marcellus “Boo” Williams, former WNBA All-Star and current Phoenix Mercury coach Kristi Toliver, basketball legend Grant Hill, former Virginia Tech and NFL standout Michael Vick, former University of Virginia and NBA player Wally Walker, longtime William & Mary athletic director Terry Driscoll and renowned sports author Roland Lazenby.

Richmond community leader and philanthropist Robert S. “Bobby” Ukrop was honored as the 2026 Distinguished Virginian, an award presented to an individual with a sports background who has made outstanding lifetime contributions as a distinguished citizen of the Commonwealth.

The ceremony was held at the Hilton Short Pump outside of Richmond.

The 2025 James Madison University (JMU) football team was named the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Sportsperson of the Year, recognized for a historic season in which it finished 12–2, won the Sun Belt Conference title, and earned a No. 12 seed in the 2025 College Football Playoff. JMU is the first team ever to receive this award.

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