Commanders select Norfolk's Allen in sixth round of NFL Draft

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- A 757 football standout won't have to go far to live out his NFL dream.

The Commanders selected Norfolk's Kaytron Allen in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. The running back will now remain in the region to continue his career at the professional level.

Allen spent his freshman season at Norview before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. During that 9th-grade campaign, he rushed for more than 1,400 yards, but also made some strong memories in a Pilot uniform. The Norfolk native posted a strong three years at IMG and went on to become a record-setting running back at Penn State. He rewrote the Nittany Lions' all-time record for career rushing yards with 4,180 yards.

The Commanders signed Rachad White and Jerome Ford at running back during the offseason and selected Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round of the 2025 draft. They also signed Jeremy McNichols and now add Allen to the position room. Croskey-Merritt led the burgundy and gold on the ground last season with 805 yards.

Allen wasn't the only Hampton Roads product to hear his name called during Saturday's draft festivities. Former I.C. Norcom star Karon Prunty was taken by the Patriots in the fifth round. Prunty rounded out his college career as a cornerback at Wake Forest.

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