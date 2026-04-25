Norfolk's Everette, Virginia Beach's Black picked in third round of NFL Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Daylen Everette and Kaelon Black both got their football foundations in Hampton Roads. Friday night saw their NFL dreams become a reality.

Both were selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Everette went with pick No. 85 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Black hearing his name called at pick No. 90 and the San Francisco 49ers.

Everette, a cornerback who played his freshman and sophomore high school seasons at Norview before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, spent four years at Georgia and grew into one of the nation's top defensive backs. He's coming off a campaign that saw him tally 49 tackles and come away with one interception, while leading the team with 10 pass breakups. Everette's most productive statistical year came in 2024, when he came up with 58 tackles, three interceptions and forced two fumbles. He was part of the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship team.

During the NFL Combine, Everette clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

The Steelers are coming off a season that saw their defense finish 26th in the NFL in yards allowed. Everette will fit right in with a unit that tied for eighth in the league with 15 picks in 2025.

Five picks later, the Salem product Black went to San Francisco. The running back, who just helped Indiana to a national championship this past season, spent his final two years with the Hoosiers after his first four campaigns at James Madison. The former Sun Devil rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns to cap off his collegiate career. He picked up 79 yards on 17 carries in the national championship game against Miami.

The 49ers are seeking a back-up running back for Christian McCaffrey, which has proved crucial in the past with the star's history of injury, though he did play in all 17 games last season and gain 1,202 yards. San Francisco was ranked No. 24 in rushing last year, relying heavily on the passing game. Former Commander Brian Robinson Jr. backed up McCaffrey in 2025, gaining an even 400 yards on 92 carries.

The NFL Draft concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven.

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