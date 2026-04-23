All in a name: Newest Tide brings MLB history with him

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's a fresh start for Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who joined the Tides last week after being acquired by the Orioles in a trade with the Reds.

He's one of the newest players on the Norfolk roster and brings some power potential.

"For being here a week, a week and a half, the guys have brought me in like I've been here the whole year," he said. "It's been amazing."

With Encarnacion-Strand, the Tides welcome a Major League Baseball record-holder, not in the numbers on the box score, but on the roster and line-up card. Upon being called up by Cincinnati in 2023, the infielder made history with the longest full name and last name ever in the big leagues, an unconventional way to, quite literally, make a name for himself.

"I didn't know that was going to be the case, but I guess it's pretty cool," Encarnacion-Strand smiled.

"I know it's been a pain for me to write on the line-up every day," chuckled Tides' manager Tim Federowicz. "I've been going E-Strand in our line-ups inside."

That's 27 letters, not including the hyphen, 17 letters in his last name, in case you're scoring at home. His arrival on the major league stage overtook Twins' pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson for the all-time record and he's one of 21 players in MLB history to have 20 or more total characters in his full name.

"I don't put it on my jersey because it wraps way too far around," he noted. "Me and my friends joke about it a lot."

"I think we've kind of decided on CES," added Federowicz. "It's kind of easy, C-E-S, initials."

But the infielder brings more than just a name. He's seen 128 games across three seasons with the Reds, battling injuries and navigating the adjustment to the majors. His first year in 2023 saw him hit .270 and club 13 home runs in 63 games. Encarnacion-Strand has spent plenty of time in a big league clubhouse which can benefit his current squad and teammates.

"He's been a leader since day one, he brings the energy. I've loved having him so far," pointed out Federowicz. "You want guys who are going to lead by example and he's that guy so it's been great to have and I'm glad we have him."

"I'm pretty high-energy," the infielder said. "I don't like losing so I'm always on the fence. I'm always trying to get the guys up, but just consistent, some power here and there and just trying to have good at-bats and play good defense."

He hopes it's a recipe for a big league return. With a name that already turns heads, Encarnacion-Strand is looking to climb back and put together a career that's just as long.

"You know how crazy it is at this level," his manager said. "I'm sure he'll get an opportunity with us and hopefully he flourishes."

"I like to just focus where I'm at," he noted. "One day at a time so if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, I'm going to enjoy my time here, too."

Through five games in a Tides' uniform, Encarnacion-Strand is batting .300 and posting an OPS of .925 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI. Norfolk hosts Memphis at Harbor Park for the remainder of the week before heading to Nashville for a six-game set next week.

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