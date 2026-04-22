Norfolk's Allen takes success into this week's NFL Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Kaytron Allen has found success on the football field at every level and has no reason to think the NFL will be any different.

"They're getting a dog who's ready to play right now," Allen said of any team that drafts him. "I'm ready to get on the field and do whatever it takes to win."

Allen is looking to become the latest 757 product to find his way to the highest level on the gridiron. The running back spent his freshman season at Norview before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. During that 9th-grade campaign, he rushed for more than 1,400 yards, but also made some strong memories in a Pilot uniform.

"I remember a lot about Norview," he said. "I feel like my freshman year was my best year of my high school [career}, just having all the guys that I grew up with around me and playing with them on the same team and stuff like that."

The Norfolk native posted a strong three years at IMG Academy and went on to become a record-setting running back at Penn State. He rewrote the Nittany Lions' all-time record for career rushing yards with 4,180 yards and now has the chance to become another Hampton Roads product in the NFL.

"I take great pride in it," Allen remarked. "I'm from Norfolk. That's who I am. That's in my DNA. I grew up here, born and raised here, so I take great pride in it because a lot of kids don't make it out of Norfolk."

Allen always enjoyed playing football, but said he realized he could make something out of the sport when he received his first college scholarship offer from Virginia Tech. IMG's interest futher grew that belief and now he's on the verge of hearing his name called this week.

"I'm thinking about it," he smiled, adding he's not sure what emotions he'll feel when his name is said at the podium. "I can't wait to get that call. A dream come true. I've been chasing the dream since I was a little kid and I've put everything into football because I love football."

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