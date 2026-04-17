Area high school coaches getting taste of major college hoops at PIT

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- For four days every April, Portsmouth becomes the center of the basketball universe. The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is a proud tradition in the 757.

"It's a good thing to have in our city," Green Run head coach Kenneth Harris said. "I'm glad it's still here and they need to keep it going."

"I used to come here as a kid with my father to watch these games," added Poquoson head coach Jeremy Jordan. "To have the opportunity to be back on the sideline, it's been an incredible experience the last two years."

That experience that Jordan is referring to is coaching in the PIT. He's one of a handful of area high school coaches who are on the bench guiding the future pros during the week.

"Just trying to keep the guys motivated," Harris said of being on the bench. "You want to make sure they play their minutes because that's the main reason they're here, to play in front of the scouts."

"To introduce it to my son who's coming up in the ranks, it's special," pointed out Erik Johnson, Grassfield's former coach who is now an assistant at Virginia Wesleyan. "It's a family thing and it shows that basketball unites everybody. We get to meet people from all over."

Johnson, Harris and Jordan are all utilizing their coaching skills this week and getting a taste of major college hoops. It's a little bit different than guiding their high school programs, but they're doing their part in trying to help the high-level players take that next step towards realizing their dreams. Coaching a group of eight guys who are only together for less than a week is a leap from leading their home programs, but the talent level makes it easy.

"I've never worked with more coachable guys than eight Division I players who are seniors," Johnson remarked. "It's wild."

"We talk about finding a role, what their niche might be to make a roster," added Jordan. "Be an exceptional rebounder, do the things that you're good at and do them very well this week."

And it seems every year gives the coaches something they can take back to their high school programs.

"When I was at Grassfield I stole every play I could," Johnson smiled. "Now that I'm at Virginia Wesleyan, it's going to take some good ideas over to Coach Macedo, who's kind of the master at that stuff."

"Taking it back to Green Run," Harris said. "Teaching and learning and learning new offenses that come from overseas or the NBA."

It's a week these coaches look forward to, one that sees them lend a hand to those looking to reach the top level of their profession, but also creating rewarding memories for themselves.

"I love seeing all the former players, current players, all the college kids here," said Johnson. "Getting to work with these higher-level guys, I'm very fortunate. There's not a whole lot of coaches who get to work with guys like this."

"The experience is wonderful," echoed Harris. "I learn so much and it helps me sharpen what I'm trying to do as well."

Three games were on the slate Thursday at the PIT. Sales System topped Round's Landscaping, 94-90, to start the day, Portsmouth Partnership got by Norfolk Sports Club, 77-73, and Mike Duman Auto triumphed over Portsmouth Economic Development, 104-95.

Friday's action tips off at 3:30 p.m. at Churchland High School. For a complete look at rosters and schedules, click here.

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